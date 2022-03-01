musicMagpie (LON:MMAG) Receives Buy Rating from Shore Capital

musicMagpie (LON:MMAG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

LON:MMAG opened at GBX 162.10 ($2.18) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 163.80 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 168.45. The company has a market capitalization of £174.70 million and a PE ratio of -13.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.24, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.84. musicMagpie has a 1-year low of GBX 159.50 ($2.14) and a 1-year high of GBX 202.50 ($2.72).

Musicmagpie plc engages in the online purchase and sale of second-hand technology products in the United Kingdom and the United States. It offers smartphones, tablets, consoles, computers, CDs, DVDs, games, and books through its eCommerce platform. It sells its products through its online stores, musicMagpie.co.uk and Decluttr.com, and mobile application, as well as through third-party online channels.

