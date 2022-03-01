musicMagpie (LON:MMAG) Receives Buy Rating from Shore Capital

musicMagpie (LON:MMAG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.
LON:MMAG opened at GBX 162.10 ($2.18) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 163.80 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 168.45. The company has a market capitalization of £174.70 million and a PE ratio of -13.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.24, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.84. musicMagpie has a 1-year low of GBX 159.50 ($2.14) and a 1-year high of GBX 202.50 ($2.72).
About musicMagpie (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- MarketBeat Podcast: Healthcare Technology and Innovation Stocks With Upside
- 3 High-Risk High-Reward Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Russian Sanctions Roil Markets, Gold Rises
- Cybersecurity Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
Receive News & Ratings for musicMagpie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for musicMagpie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.