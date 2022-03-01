National Asset Management Inc. Acquires 172 Shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,991 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Brunswick by 51.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Brunswick by 1,334.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 35,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,406,000 after purchasing an additional 33,258 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Brunswick by 77.6% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 24,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 10,709 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in Brunswick by 3.1% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 124,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,867,000 after purchasing an additional 3,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Brunswick in the third quarter worth about $378,000. 93.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brunswick alerts:

In other news, CFO Ryan M. Gwillim sold 1,000 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.09, for a total transaction of $97,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 7,854 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total transaction of $751,941.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BC stock opened at $95.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $95.02 and its 200 day moving average is $97.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Brunswick Co. has a 52-week low of $79.55 and a 52-week high of $117.62.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.09. Brunswick had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 36.12%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Brunswick Co. will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.365 dividend. This is a positive change from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. Brunswick’s payout ratio is currently 17.70%.

BC has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Brunswick from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Brunswick from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brunswick has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.21.

Brunswick Profile (Get Rating)

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories and Boat. The Propulsion segment manufactures and markets a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.