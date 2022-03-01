National Asset Management Inc. Acquires 204 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,119 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HOLX. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Hologic by 4.8% in the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,245 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hologic by 4.5% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,401 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. increased its position in shares of Hologic by 4.8% in the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,504 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in shares of Hologic by 11.4% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 2,038 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hologic by 13.9% in the third quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. 93.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HOLX stock opened at $71.17 on Tuesday. Hologic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.10 and a 12 month high of $81.04. The stock has a market cap of $17.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.90.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 31.23% and a return on equity of 48.46%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

HOLX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Hologic from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Hologic from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Hologic from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.70.

In other news, insider Sean S. Daugherty sold 2,179 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total value of $155,014.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

