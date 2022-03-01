National Asset Management Inc. Decreases Position in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK)

National Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Interstate BancSystem were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 990.4% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem in the second quarter worth $51,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem in the third quarter worth $74,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem in the second quarter worth $241,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem in the second quarter worth $243,000. 66.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FIBK opened at $40.60 on Tuesday. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.01 and a 1-year high of $51.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.12.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $159.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.03 million. First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 28.45%. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.73%.

In other First Interstate BancSystem news, insider Philip G. Gaglia sold 1,921 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.94, for a total transaction of $74,803.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin P. Riley bought 2,880 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.39 per share, for a total transaction of $113,443.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 21.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut First Interstate BancSystem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on First Interstate BancSystem in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on First Interstate BancSystem from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered First Interstate BancSystem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking solutions. The firm offers commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It also provides Internet, mobile, and other banking and financial services.

