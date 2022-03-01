National Asset Management Inc. Invests $278,000 in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JAGG)

National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JAGG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAGG. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd grew its position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 23,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 155.3% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 96,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,224,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 20,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JAGG opened at $52.14 on Tuesday. JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.08 and a fifty-two week high of $55.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.81.

