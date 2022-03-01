National Bank Financial Comments on Taseko Mines Limited’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB)

Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB – Get Rating) (TSE:TKO) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Taseko Mines in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 23rd. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now anticipates that the mining company will earn $0.27 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.29. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Taseko Mines’ FY2024 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on TGB. Zacks Investment Research lowered Taseko Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Liberum Capital lowered Taseko Mines from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Taseko Mines from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Taseko Mines from C$2.75 to C$3.10 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on Taseko Mines from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.97.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN TGB opened at $1.89 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Taseko Mines has a fifty-two week low of $1.47 and a fifty-two week high of $2.67. The stock has a market cap of $538.45 million, a PE ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 2.26.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TGB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Taseko Mines by 44.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 357,472 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 109,500 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taseko Mines by 81.5% in the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 1,225,443 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after acquiring an additional 550,143 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Taseko Mines in the second quarter worth $588,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Taseko Mines by 86.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 437,666 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 202,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Taseko Mines by 30.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 440,147 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 104,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.81% of the company’s stock.

Taseko Mines Ltd. operates as a mining company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of mineral deposits. It holds interest in Gibraltar, Florence Copper, Aley Niobium, Yellowhead, New Prosperity, and Harmony projects. The company was founded on April 15, 1966 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

