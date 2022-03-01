National Bank Financial Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL)

Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL – Get Rating) (NYSE:PBA) – National Bank Financial increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Pembina Pipeline in a research report issued on Sunday, February 27th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.16 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.05. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Pembina Pipeline’s FY2023 earnings at $3.33 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James set a C$43.50 price objective on Pembina Pipeline and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$44.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. TD Securities increased their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$44.25.

PPL opened at C$43.10 on Tuesday. Pembina Pipeline has a 52 week low of C$32.86 and a 52 week high of C$43.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$40.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$40.03. The firm has a market cap of C$23.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.28.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 126.63%.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

