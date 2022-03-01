National CineMedia (NCMI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 3rd. Analysts expect National CineMedia to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
NASDAQ NCMI opened at $2.97 on Tuesday. National CineMedia has a 52 week low of $2.41 and a 52 week high of $6.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.22 million, a PE ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.45.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NCMI shares. Wedbush raised shares of National CineMedia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on National CineMedia from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.63.
National CineMedia Company Profile (Get Rating)
National CineMedia, Inc is a holding company. It engages in the provision of advertising, business meetings, event services, and third-party theatre circuits under network affiliate agreements. The firm owns and operates the digital in-theatre network, which is used to distribute content for its advertising promotions, Fathom Events.
