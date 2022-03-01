National CineMedia (NCMI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 3rd. Analysts expect National CineMedia to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ NCMI opened at $2.97 on Tuesday. National CineMedia has a 52 week low of $2.41 and a 52 week high of $6.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.22 million, a PE ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.45.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NCMI shares. Wedbush raised shares of National CineMedia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on National CineMedia from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.63.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in National CineMedia by 11,156.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 275,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 273,337 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 478,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 172,885 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of National CineMedia by 4.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 263,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 11,975 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 264.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 258,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 187,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of National CineMedia by 624.5% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 116,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 100,735 shares during the period. 60.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National CineMedia, Inc is a holding company. It engages in the provision of advertising, business meetings, event services, and third-party theatre circuits under network affiliate agreements. The firm owns and operates the digital in-theatre network, which is used to distribute content for its advertising promotions, Fathom Events.

