National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) Sets New 12-Month Low at $8.50

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.50 and last traded at $8.58, with a volume of 986 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.91.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of National Energy Services Reunited from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $776.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 0.72.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in National Energy Services Reunited by 22.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,924,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,098,000 after acquiring an additional 355,222 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in National Energy Services Reunited by 466.8% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 72,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 59,363 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in National Energy Services Reunited by 28.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 325,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,641,000 after acquiring an additional 71,469 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in National Energy Services Reunited by 28.8% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,068,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,373,000 after acquiring an additional 238,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in National Energy Services Reunited during the second quarter worth approximately $1,013,000. 41.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR)

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield services. It operates through the following segments: Production Services and Drilling & Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment includes coiled tubing, cementing, stimulation and pumping, nitrogen services, filtration services, completions, pipelines, laboratory services, and artificial lift services.

