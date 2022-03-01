National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) Sets New 12-Month Low at $8.50

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.50 and last traded at $8.58, with a volume of 986 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.91.
Separately, TheStreet cut shares of National Energy Services Reunited from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $776.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 0.72.
About National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR)
National Energy Services Reunited Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield services. It operates through the following segments: Production Services and Drilling & Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment includes coiled tubing, cementing, stimulation and pumping, nitrogen services, filtration services, completions, pipelines, laboratory services, and artificial lift services.
