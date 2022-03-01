National Pension Service Acquires 10,956 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

National Pension Service raised its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,708,666 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,956 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.14% of AT&T worth $262,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 2,790.2% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.96% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on T shares. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on AT&T from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on AT&T from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.43.

T opened at $23.69 on Tuesday. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.02 and a 52-week high of $33.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.58, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.52.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $40.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.36%.

AT&T Profile (Get Rating)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.