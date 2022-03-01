National Pension Service Lowers Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

National Pension Service decreased its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,249,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,156 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.13% of AbbVie worth $242,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 530.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 65.62% of the company’s stock.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 50,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $6,042,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 174,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.23, for a total value of $21,454,343.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 428,916 shares of company stock worth $54,098,615 over the last ninety days. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ABBV shares. UBS Group cut AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $129.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday. Redburn Partners started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on AbbVie from $129.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on AbbVie from $155.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Societe Generale raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.31.

ABBV stock opened at $147.77 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The firm has a market cap of $261.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.83. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.05 and a 12-month high of $150.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.94.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.03. AbbVie had a return on equity of 164.05% and a net margin of 20.54%. The business had revenue of $14.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.44%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease, metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

