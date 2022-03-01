National Pension Service Lowers Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

National Pension Service cut its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 889,861 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 6,060 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned 0.13% of Honeywell International worth $188,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HON. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 479,928 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $101,879,000 after acquiring an additional 4,658 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.2% during the third quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 132,274 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,079,000 after acquiring an additional 2,894 shares during the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 51.1% during the third quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 14,690 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,118,000 after acquiring an additional 4,967 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 4.7% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,858 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.6% during the third quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 106,623 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $22,634,000 after acquiring an additional 2,658 shares during the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HON opened at $189.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.12. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.42 and a 52-week high of $236.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $201.09 and a 200 day moving average of $212.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.74 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 16.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 49.49%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HON. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $226.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $237.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $265.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Honeywell International from $216.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.07.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

