National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Price Target Lowered to $41.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $48.00 to $41.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.45% from the stock’s current price.

EYE has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of National Vision from $58.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America downgraded shares of National Vision from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of National Vision in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of National Vision from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on National Vision from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Vision presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.11.

Shares of EYE stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.14. The company had a trading volume of 9,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 921,481. National Vision has a one year low of $34.70 and a one year high of $65.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.64.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.18. National Vision had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The business had revenue of $477.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that National Vision will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Vision declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, November 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of National Vision during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in National Vision in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in National Vision in the third quarter worth $82,000. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in National Vision in the third quarter worth $4,433,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in National Vision in the fourth quarter worth $146,000.

National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment consists of America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment includes inventory and lab processing services.

