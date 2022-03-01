Navcoin Trading 18% Higher This Week (NAV)

Navcoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. One Navcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000354 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Navcoin has a total market cap of $11.21 million and approximately $40,381.00 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Navcoin has traded 18% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Astar (ASTR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001928 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002372 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 31% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002605 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00013084 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00007892 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

NAV is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 72,941,065 coins. The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin . Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org . Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions. “

Buying and Selling Navcoin

