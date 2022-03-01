Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) Trading Up 2%

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB – Get Rating) was up 2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.91 and last traded at $0.85. Approximately 39,779 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 92,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.83.

The stock has a market capitalization of $25.55 million, a P/E ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.73.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NAVB. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Navidea Biopharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Navidea Biopharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Navidea Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Navidea Biopharmaceuticals by 29.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 97,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 22,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Navidea Biopharmaceuticals by 84.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 8,633 shares in the last quarter. 5.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB)

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutic. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics, Therapeutics, and Corporate. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Dublin, OH.

