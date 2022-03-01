Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) Trading Up 2%

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB – Get Rating) was up 2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.91 and last traded at $0.85. Approximately 39,779 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 92,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.83.

The stock has a market capitalization of $25.55 million, a P/E ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.73.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NAVB. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Navidea Biopharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Navidea Biopharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Navidea Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Navidea Biopharmaceuticals by 29.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 97,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 22,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Navidea Biopharmaceuticals by 84.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 8,633 shares in the last quarter. 5.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutic. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics, Therapeutics, and Corporate. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Dublin, OH.

