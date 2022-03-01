NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $121.25 Million

Analysts expect that NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Rating) will report sales of $121.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for NBT Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $120.34 million and the highest is $122.30 million. NBT Bancorp posted sales of $116.09 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NBT Bancorp will report full-year sales of $482.89 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $472.07 million to $492.30 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $498.13 million, with estimates ranging from $484.50 million to $515.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow NBT Bancorp.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 12.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NBT Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBTB opened at $38.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.63. NBT Bancorp has a 1 year low of $32.66 and a 1 year high of $42.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. NBT Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 31.55%.

In other NBT Bancorp news, Director Martin A. Dietrich sold 9,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $417,270.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NBTB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in NBT Bancorp by 433.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 203,791 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,851,000 after acquiring an additional 165,609 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 5.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,819,159 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,435,000 after purchasing an additional 100,554 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 1,054.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 80,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,918,000 after purchasing an additional 73,800 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 43.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 216,145 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,775,000 after purchasing an additional 65,816 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 341.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 79,444 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 61,460 shares during the period. 54.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NBT Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management, as well as trust and investment services. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Norwich, NY.

