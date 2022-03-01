Neblio (NEBL) Price Down 0.6% This Week

Neblio (CURRENCY:NEBL) traded up 5.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 1st. One Neblio coin can currently be purchased for $0.50 or 0.00001140 BTC on exchanges. Neblio has a total market capitalization of $9.33 million and approximately $142,791.00 worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Neblio has traded down 0.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Neblio alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 44.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00041347 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00015237 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001265 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 28% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004801 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001147 BTC.

About Neblio

Neblio (NEBL) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 18,999,631 coins and its circulating supply is 18,712,232 coins. The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Neblio is nebl.io . Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform. “

Buying and Selling Neblio

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neblio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neblio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Neblio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neblio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.