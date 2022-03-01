Nerdwallet Inc Expected to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of ($0.16) Per Share (NASDAQ:NRDS)

Nerdwallet Inc (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Nerdwallet in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 24th. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.16) for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Nerdwallet’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS.
Nerdwallet (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.06.
NRDS stock opened at $11.45 on Monday. Nerdwallet has a 1 year low of $9.09 and a 1 year high of $34.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.94.
In related news, CMO Kelly Gillease sold 2,420 shares of Nerdwallet stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.99, for a total transaction of $38,695.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NRDS. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Nerdwallet in the fourth quarter worth about $177,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Nerdwallet during the fourth quarter valued at about $371,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Nerdwallet during the fourth quarter valued at about $199,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Nerdwallet during the fourth quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, HST Ventures LLC bought a new position in Nerdwallet during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.90% of the company’s stock.
About Nerdwallet (Get Rating)
NerdWallet Inc provides consumers with financial information. NerdWallet Inc is based in NEW YORK.
