Nerdwallet (NASDAQ:NRDS) Price Target Lowered to $13.50 at Morgan Stanley

Nerdwallet (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $17.00 to $13.50 in a research report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on NRDS. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Nerdwallet in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of Nerdwallet in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued an overweight rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Nerdwallet from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Nerdwallet in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Nerdwallet from $30.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.07.

Shares of NASDAQ NRDS opened at $11.45 on Monday. Nerdwallet has a twelve month low of $9.09 and a twelve month high of $34.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.94.

Nerdwallet (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.06. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nerdwallet will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO Kelly Gillease sold 2,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.99, for a total transaction of $38,695.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nerdwallet during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Nerdwallet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $109,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in Nerdwallet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $146,000. SG3 Management LLC bought a new stake in Nerdwallet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in Nerdwallet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NerdWallet Inc provides consumers with financial information. NerdWallet Inc is based in NEW YORK.

