Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Has $5.61 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $5,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 50,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 28,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142 shares during the period. Wolff Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,187,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 48,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,782 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT traded down $1.61 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $402.21. The company had a trading volume of 956 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,211,125. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $335.60 and a 52 week high of $467.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $424.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $428.31.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

