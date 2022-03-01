Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Invests $3.75 Million in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 172,300 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,751,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CLF. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 2.1% during the third quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 23,800 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. lifted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 5.2% during the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 10,399 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 6.1% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,800 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 5.1% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,476 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 62.5% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.73% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CLF. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.50 to $23.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cleveland-Cliffs presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.17.

Shares of NYSE CLF traded up $1.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.29. 224,666 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,243,248. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 2.25. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.77 and a twelve month high of $26.51.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The mining company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($0.34). Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 80.10% and a net margin of 14.62%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue was up 137.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ralph S. Michael III bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.11 per share, with a total value of $201,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lourenco Goncalves bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.77 per share, for a total transaction of $988,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 66,255 shares of company stock worth $1,314,149. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

