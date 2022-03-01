Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Lowers Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,791 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 938 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $2,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 118.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 50,555 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 27,425 shares in the last quarter. JRM Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. JRM Investment Counsel LLC now owns 760,923 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $16,466,000 after purchasing an additional 10,734 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 367,394 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,950,000 after purchasing an additional 86,796 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,195,317 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $47,625,000 after purchasing an additional 7,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 94.2% in the 3rd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 70,009 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 33,959 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on EPD shares. Citigroup downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Mizuho raised their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com raised Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.71.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.72 per share, for a total transaction of $237,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Carin Marcy Barth bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.60 per share, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 30,000 shares of company stock worth $701,600 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EPD traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.55. 20,367 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,426,203. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $53.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.27. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $20.42 and a fifty-two week high of $25.69.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.07). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The firm had revenue of $11.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.57%.

About Enterprise Products Partners (Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.