Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Reduces Holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. decreased its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 835 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. owned 0.08% of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF worth $8,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,626,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,024,000 after purchasing an additional 334,719 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,328,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,809,000 after purchasing an additional 293,379 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 696,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,002,000 after purchasing an additional 4,143 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 578,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 537,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,932,000 after purchasing an additional 18,684 shares during the period. 65.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $126.77. 22,780 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,018,878. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a twelve month low of $118.63 and a twelve month high of $177.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $136.36 and a 200-day moving average of $152.33.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.041 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%.

About iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

