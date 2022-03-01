New England Research & Management Inc. Buys Shares of 800 Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.2% in the third quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,955 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.3% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,204 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,246,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 2.7% during the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,824 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.7% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,940 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 13.5% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 403 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.66% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $271.17. 3,788 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,457,941. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $235.13 and a 52-week high of $280.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $260.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $252.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 60.21%.

Becton, Dickinson and declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical instruments supplier to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $285.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $277.14.

In other news, EVP Alexandre Conroy sold 6,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.16, for a total value of $1,731,725.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 14,374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.90, for a total transaction of $3,908,290.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,199 shares of company stock worth $6,778,721 over the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

