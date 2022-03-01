New England Research & Management Inc. Sells 1,325 Shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

New England Research & Management Inc. cut its position in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,325 shares during the quarter. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,389,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,002,000 after purchasing an additional 982,912 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 57.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 907,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,018,000 after purchasing an additional 332,224 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt in the 3rd quarter worth about $10,310,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 3,028.2% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 192,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 186,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 42,868.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 167,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,473,000 after purchasing an additional 166,757 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert E. Brunner sold 6,076 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.89, for a total value of $236,295.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LEG traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.07. 8,369 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,591,505. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $34.88 and a 52 week high of $59.16.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 24.51% and a net margin of 7.93%. Leggett & Platt’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com cut Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components; and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies of products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

