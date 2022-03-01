New England Research & Management Inc. Sells 200 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

New England Research & Management Inc. cut its stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,875 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in First Solar were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FSLR. Robeco Schweiz AG purchased a new stake in First Solar in the third quarter worth $114,838,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in First Solar by 4.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,940,487 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,235,299,000 after purchasing an additional 602,676 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 150.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 815,200 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $73,785,000 after buying an additional 489,336 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 5.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,657,953 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $921,948,000 after buying an additional 488,662 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 95.0% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 661,943 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $63,188,000 after buying an additional 322,414 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

In other First Solar news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.36, for a total transaction of $48,816.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on First Solar from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on First Solar from $102.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on First Solar from $111.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James raised First Solar from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on First Solar from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.58.

Shares of FSLR traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $76.51. 23,713 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,482,198. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 4.26. First Solar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.24 and a 12-month high of $123.13. The company has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.59.

First Solar Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and the distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

