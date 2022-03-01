New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) Shares Sold by Man Group plc

Man Group plc trimmed its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 16,893 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in New Jersey Resources were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 75.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 5.0% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC grew its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 1.9% during the third quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 22,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 11.6% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 80.2% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. 68.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on NJR shares. Mizuho lowered New Jersey Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com downgraded New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

Shares of NJR stock opened at $43.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.06. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $34.41 and a 12-month high of $44.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $675.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.66 million. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 6.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a $0.363 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.16%.

New Jersey Resources Corp. is a holding company. The firm provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation.

