NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) Shares Gap Up to $4.79

Shares of NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.79, but opened at $5.46. NexGen Energy shares last traded at $5.33, with a volume of 158,689 shares traded.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on NXE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NexGen Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of NexGen Energy from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NexGen Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.65.
The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.10 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 16.04 and a current ratio of 16.04.
NexGen Energy Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE)
NexGen Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties. Its uranium project portfolio includes Arrow, South Arrow, Harpoon, Rook I, IsoEnergy, and SW1 property. The company was founded by Leigh B. Curyer on March 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
