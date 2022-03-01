NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) Shares Gap Up to $4.79

Shares of NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.79, but opened at $5.46. NexGen Energy shares last traded at $5.33, with a volume of 158,689 shares traded.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NXE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NexGen Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of NexGen Energy from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NexGen Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.65.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.10 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 16.04 and a current ratio of 16.04.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in NexGen Energy by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 19,525,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,637,000 after buying an additional 4,107,468 shares during the period. L1 Capital Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd now owns 10,254,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,812,000 after purchasing an additional 383,841 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,858,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,262 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,583,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,524,000 after purchasing an additional 335,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 164.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,511,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807,033 shares in the last quarter. 20.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NexGen Energy Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE)

NexGen Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties. Its uranium project portfolio includes Arrow, South Arrow, Harpoon, Rook I, IsoEnergy, and SW1 property. The company was founded by Leigh B. Curyer on March 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

