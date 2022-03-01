Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nexstar Broadcasting Group currently owns, operates, programs or provides sales and other services to television stations in the states of Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Missouri, Montana, Texas, Pennsylvania, Louisiana, Arkansas, Alabama and New York. Nexstar’s television station group includes affiliates of NBC, CBS, ABC, FOX and UPN. “

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $186.00 to $208.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $200.83.

NXST stock opened at $185.05 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.51. The company has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.58. Nexstar Media Group has a 52-week low of $135.11 and a 52-week high of $186.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $6.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.87 by $1.32. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 31.90%. Nexstar Media Group’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group will post 25.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This is a boost from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is currently 18.93%.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 248,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.34, for a total value of $42,330,512.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 15,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $2,591,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NXST. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 98.2% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 87.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nexstar Media Group (Get Rating)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nexstar Media Group (NXST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.