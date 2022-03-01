NEXT (LON:NXT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $6,512.00

NEXT plc (LON:NXT – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 6,512 ($87.37) and last traded at GBX 6,548 ($87.86), with a volume of 360832 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6,862 ($92.07).

NXT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of NEXT in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NEXT in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 9,350 ($125.45) target price on shares of NEXT in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 9,600 ($128.81) price objective on shares of NEXT in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 7,800 ($104.66) price objective on shares of NEXT in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 8,781.25 ($117.82).

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 7,484.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 7,825.67. The stock has a market cap of £8.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 249.43, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.99.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th were issued a GBX 160 ($2.15) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This is an increase from NEXT’s previous dividend of $110.00.

In other NEXT news, insider Soumen Das acquired 1,289 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 7,755 ($104.05) per share, with a total value of £99,961.95 ($134,123.10). Also, insider Amanda James acquired 108 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,825 ($51.32) per share, with a total value of £4,131 ($5,542.73).

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, NENA, and Property Management segments.

