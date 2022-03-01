Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.89.

NLSN has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Nielsen from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Truist Financial cut shares of Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Nielsen from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of Nielsen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Nielsen by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,672,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $465,021,000 after purchasing an additional 163,298 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Nielsen by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,536,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $413,289,000 after purchasing an additional 156,569 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Nielsen by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 16,431,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $337,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393,887 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,454,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $296,574,000 after acquiring an additional 3,317,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,480,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $277,871,000 after acquiring an additional 3,388,422 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

NLSN traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $17.43. The stock had a trading volume of 5,344,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,542,521. Nielsen has a 12-month low of $16.02 and a 12-month high of $28.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.29. The company has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.42.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $894.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.15 million. Nielsen had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 21.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Nielsen will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Nielsen’s payout ratio is 11.01%.

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.

