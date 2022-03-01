Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:NISN) Shares Purchased by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:NISN – Get Rating) by 190.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,978 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,252 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.32% of Nisun International Enterprise Development Group worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nisun International Enterprise Development Group by 268.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 43,112 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Nisun International Enterprise Development Group by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,549 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Nisun International Enterprise Development Group during the 2nd quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Nisun International Enterprise Development Group by 183.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 5,987 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NISN stock opened at $0.85 on Tuesday. Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co., Ltd has a 1 year low of $0.76 and a 1 year high of $18.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.87.

Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co, Ltd (NASDAQ: NISN) is a technology-driven, integrated supply chain solutions provider focused on transforming the corporate finance industry. Leveraging its rich industry experience, Nisun is dedicated to providing professional supply chain solutions to Chinese and foreign enterprises and financial institutions.

