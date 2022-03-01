Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Receives $64.44 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.44.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Pareto Securities lowered shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from 83.00 to 86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from 87.00 to 93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

OTCMKTS:NHYDY traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.41. 240,134 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,896. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.65. Norsk Hydro ASA has a fifty-two week low of $5.52 and a fifty-two week high of $9.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $19.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 1.50.

Norsk Hydro ASA engages in producing and supplying alumina and primary aluminum. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite & Alumina; Primary Metal; Metal Markets; Rolled Products; Extruded Solutions; Energy; and Other Eliminations. The Bauxite & Alumina segment include bauxite mining activities, sourcing arrangements, and alumina commercial operations.

