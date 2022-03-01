Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Upgraded to “C-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG – Get Rating) from a d- rating to a c- rating in a report issued on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NOG has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.78.

NOG opened at $25.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -3.94, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.25. Northern Oil and Gas has a one year low of $11.40 and a one year high of $27.87.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The energy company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.07). Northern Oil and Gas had a negative return on equity of 151.78% and a net margin of 1.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northern Oil and Gas will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This is an increase from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 29th. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently -5.03%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NOG. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 92.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,353,200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,928,000 after buying an additional 2,092,100 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 26.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,315,310 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $68,859,000 after buying an additional 688,075 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 110.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 784,088 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $16,285,000 after buying an additional 411,685 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 134.6% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 31,040 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 17,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 336.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 538,794 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,191,000 after buying an additional 415,330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

