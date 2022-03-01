Northland Power (TSE:NPI) Given New C$43.00 Price Target at CIBC

Northland Power (TSE:NPI – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by CIBC from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the solar energy provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on NPI. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$43.00 price objective on shares of Northland Power in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$43.00 price objective on shares of Northland Power and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$52.00 price objective on shares of Northland Power in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$55.00 price objective on shares of Northland Power in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$47.75 to C$42.25 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$46.71.

TSE:NPI opened at C$40.30 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.12 billion and a PE ratio of 104.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$36.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$38.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 281.39, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.67. Northland Power has a fifty-two week low of C$34.95 and a fifty-two week high of C$47.32.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Northland Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 313.32%.

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

