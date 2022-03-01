Northland Securities Lowers LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) to Market Perform

Northland Securities cut shares of LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports.

LPSN has been the subject of several other reports. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of LivePerson in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a buy rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded LivePerson from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on LivePerson from $50.00 to $30.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded LivePerson from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley downgraded LivePerson from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.92.

NASDAQ LPSN opened at $20.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.33 and a beta of 1.17. LivePerson has a 52 week low of $16.00 and a 52 week high of $68.97.

In related news, CEO Robert P. Locascio sold 8,943 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.37, for a total value of $217,940.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LPSN. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in LivePerson by 2,107.8% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,154,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,974 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in LivePerson by 1,089.6% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,154,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,229 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in LivePerson by 325.2% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 499,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,826,000 after purchasing an additional 381,700 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in LivePerson by 7.8% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,252,126 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $191,713,000 after purchasing an additional 236,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in LivePerson by 23.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 992,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,784,000 after purchasing an additional 185,835 shares in the last quarter.

LivePerson Company Profile (Get Rating)

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions through Conversational Artificial Intelligence (AI). Conversational AI allows humans and machines to interact using natural language, including speech or text. The company operates through the Business and Consumer segments.

