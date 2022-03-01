Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Northrim BanCorp from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

NASDAQ:NRIM opened at $44.79 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.40. The firm has a market cap of $278.01 million, a P/E ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 0.71. Northrim BanCorp has a 52-week low of $38.42 and a 52-week high of $48.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.07). Northrim BanCorp had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 27.41%. Sell-side analysts expect that Northrim BanCorp will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Northrim BanCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Northrim BanCorp’s payout ratio is 25.33%.

In other Northrim BanCorp news, CFO Jed W. Ballard sold 1,319 shares of Northrim BanCorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $57,165.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 112.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Northrim Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides personal, business and commercial banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The Community Banking segment offers loan and deposit products to business and consumer customers in the company’s market areas.

