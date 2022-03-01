Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Price Target Lowered to $20.00 at Morgan Stanley

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup cut shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.83.

Shares of NCLH opened at $19.49 on Friday. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 1-year low of $17.31 and a 1-year high of $34.49. The stock has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 2.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.69) by ($0.26). Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 695.48% and a negative return on equity of 87.97%. The company had revenue of $487.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.33) earnings per share. Norwegian Cruise Line’s revenue was up 4977.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 72,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.29% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

