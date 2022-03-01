Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $9.38 EPS

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Sunday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($11.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.80) by ($9.38), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Novavax had a negative return on equity of 149.66% and a negative net margin of 89.31%. The company had revenue of $222.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.70) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ NVAX traded up $1.74 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $83.37. The stock had a trading volume of 4,211,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,872,726. The firm has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Novavax has a fifty-two week low of $66.38 and a fifty-two week high of $277.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $108.73 and a 200-day moving average of $166.43.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Novavax in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Novavax from $282.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Novavax from $315.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Novavax in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $198.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Novavax from $172.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novavax presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.43.

In other Novavax news, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 8,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.20, for a total transaction of $1,817,014.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP John A. Herrmann III sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.19, for a total value of $980,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 33,878 shares of company stock valued at $6,349,753. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Novavax by 207.5% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Novavax by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,860 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novavax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $515,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Novavax by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,943 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its stake in shares of Novavax by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,815 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. 47.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

