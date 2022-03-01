Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.77 Million

Equities research analysts expect Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Rating) to post $8.77 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Nurix Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $10.29 million and the lowest is $8.00 million. Nurix Therapeutics reported sales of $5.01 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 75%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nurix Therapeutics will report full year sales of $48.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $32.00 million to $70.05 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $71.04 million, with estimates ranging from $35.30 million to $105.95 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Nurix Therapeutics.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.17). Nurix Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.83% and a negative net margin of 393.93%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Nurix Therapeutics from $49.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.50.

In other news, General Counsel Christine Ring sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total value of $34,848.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 512.0% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 4,091 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $178,000. Grace Capital increased its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Grace Capital now owns 6,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 2,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NRIX opened at $16.17 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.68. Nurix Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $14.88 and a 52-week high of $47.84. The firm has a market cap of $723.41 million, a P/E ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 2.82.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

