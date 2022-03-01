Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Given New $87.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Piper Sandler from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James set a $95.00 price target on shares of Nutrien and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a $90.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Nutrien from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $85.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Nutrien from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nutrien has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $83.68.

Shares of NYSE NTR opened at $85.99 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Nutrien has a 12 month low of $52.28 and a 12 month high of $86.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.00.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.22. Nutrien had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The business had revenue of $7.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nutrien will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the 4th quarter valued at about $329,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,943,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,114,000 after acquiring an additional 572,942 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,827,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. 64.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

