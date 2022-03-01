Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Price Target Raised to $100.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $85.00 to $100.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.97% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Atlantic Securities upgraded Nutrien from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $68.00 to $79.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Mizuho raised their target price on Nutrien from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Raymond James set a $95.00 target price on Nutrien and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. UBS Group set a $94.00 target price on Nutrien in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Nutrien from $84.00 to $89.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.47.
NTR traded down $1.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.77. 381,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,328,501. The stock has a market cap of $46.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.92. Nutrien has a fifty-two week low of $52.28 and a fifty-two week high of $86.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.00.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Albar Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 404.5% during the third quarter. Albar Capital Ltd now owns 252,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,386,000 after purchasing an additional 202,647 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 5.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,336,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,137,000 after purchasing an additional 534,023 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 4.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,109,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,780,000 after purchasing an additional 83,379 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 23.4% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 302,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,710,000 after purchasing an additional 57,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Investment Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 3.6% during the third quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 102,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,647,000 after purchasing an additional 3,525 shares in the last quarter. 64.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Nutrien Company Profile (Get Rating)
Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.
