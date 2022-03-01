Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Price Target Raised to $100.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $85.00 to $100.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.97% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Atlantic Securities upgraded Nutrien from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $68.00 to $79.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Mizuho raised their target price on Nutrien from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Raymond James set a $95.00 target price on Nutrien and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. UBS Group set a $94.00 target price on Nutrien in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Nutrien from $84.00 to $89.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.47.

NTR traded down $1.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.77. 381,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,328,501. The stock has a market cap of $46.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.92. Nutrien has a fifty-two week low of $52.28 and a fifty-two week high of $86.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.00.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $7.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 11.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Nutrien will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Albar Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 404.5% during the third quarter. Albar Capital Ltd now owns 252,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,386,000 after purchasing an additional 202,647 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 5.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,336,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,137,000 after purchasing an additional 534,023 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 4.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,109,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,780,000 after purchasing an additional 83,379 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 23.4% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 302,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,710,000 after purchasing an additional 57,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Investment Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 3.6% during the third quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 102,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,647,000 after purchasing an additional 3,525 shares in the last quarter. 64.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

