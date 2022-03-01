Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NUVB opened at $9.68 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.60. Nuvation Bio has a 12-month low of $4.46 and a 12-month high of $15.23.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nuvation Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.71.

In other news, major shareholder Fund V. L.P. Omega sold 1,400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.80, for a total transaction of $13,720,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Nuvation Bio by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Nuvation Bio by 76.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,161 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Nuvation Bio by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 43,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 7,067 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Nuvation Bio by 59.2% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 7,677 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Nuvation Bio by 64.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 13,072 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting CDK2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective inhibitor of the BET family of epigenetic transcriptional regulators; NUV-569, a differentiated selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and DDC platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to androgen receptor-expressing cancer cells , as well as PARP inhibitor to ER-expressing cancer cells.

