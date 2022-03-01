Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) Rating Reiterated by Wedbush

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Wedbush in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, RTT News reports. They currently have a $23.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush’s target price points to a potential upside of 136.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nuvation Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.21.

NUVB stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 877,853. Nuvation Bio has a fifty-two week low of $4.46 and a fifty-two week high of $15.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.60.

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). As a group, analysts anticipate that Nuvation Bio will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Fund V. L.P. Omega sold 1,400,000 shares of Nuvation Bio stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.80, for a total transaction of $13,720,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NUVB. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Nuvation Bio by 75.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,409,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,008,000 after purchasing an additional 605,416 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Nuvation Bio by 2,065.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 920,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,570,000 after acquiring an additional 878,005 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuvation Bio during the second quarter worth about $158,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuvation Bio during the second quarter worth about $4,346,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Nuvation Bio during the second quarter worth about $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting CDK2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective inhibitor of the BET family of epigenetic transcriptional regulators; NUV-569, a differentiated selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and DDC platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to androgen receptor-expressing cancer cells , as well as PARP inhibitor to ER-expressing cancer cells.

