Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NYSE:NUVB opened at $9.68 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.60. Nuvation Bio has a 12 month low of $4.46 and a 12 month high of $15.23.

In related news, major shareholder Fund V. L.P. Omega sold 1,400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.80, for a total value of $13,720,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NUVB. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Nuvation Bio in the first quarter worth about $528,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvation Bio during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Nuvation Bio by 86,881.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 37,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 37,359 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvation Bio during the second quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Nuvation Bio by 2,424.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 51,093 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nuvation Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nuvation Bio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.71.

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting CDK2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective inhibitor of the BET family of epigenetic transcriptional regulators; NUV-569, a differentiated selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and DDC platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to androgen receptor-expressing cancer cells , as well as PARP inhibitor to ER-expressing cancer cells.

