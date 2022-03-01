Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of NYSE:NUVB opened at $9.68 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.60. Nuvation Bio has a 12 month low of $4.46 and a 12 month high of $15.23.
In related news, major shareholder Fund V. L.P. Omega sold 1,400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.80, for a total value of $13,720,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nuvation Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nuvation Bio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.71.
Nuvation Bio Company Profile (Get Rating)
Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting CDK2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective inhibitor of the BET family of epigenetic transcriptional regulators; NUV-569, a differentiated selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and DDC platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to androgen receptor-expressing cancer cells , as well as PARP inhibitor to ER-expressing cancer cells.
