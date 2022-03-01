Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) Releases Earnings Results

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
NYSE:NUVB opened at $9.68 on Tuesday. Nuvation Bio has a one year low of $4.46 and a one year high of $15.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.60.
In related news, major shareholder Fund V. L.P. Omega sold 1,400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.80, for a total value of $13,720,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Nuvation Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.71.
About Nuvation Bio (Get Rating)
Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting CDK2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective inhibitor of the BET family of epigenetic transcriptional regulators; NUV-569, a differentiated selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and DDC platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to androgen receptor-expressing cancer cells , as well as PARP inhibitor to ER-expressing cancer cells.
