Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) Releases Earnings Results

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NYSE:NUVB opened at $9.68 on Tuesday. Nuvation Bio has a one year low of $4.46 and a one year high of $15.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.60.

In related news, major shareholder Fund V. L.P. Omega sold 1,400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.80, for a total value of $13,720,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NUVB. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Nuvation Bio in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Nuvation Bio in the second quarter valued at about $189,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Nuvation Bio by 59.2% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 7,677 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Nuvation Bio by 121.6% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 25,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 13,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Nuvation Bio by 146.9% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 26,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 15,959 shares during the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Nuvation Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.71.

About Nuvation Bio

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting CDK2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective inhibitor of the BET family of epigenetic transcriptional regulators; NUV-569, a differentiated selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and DDC platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to androgen receptor-expressing cancer cells , as well as PARP inhibitor to ER-expressing cancer cells.

