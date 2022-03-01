Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) Shares Gap Down to $5.33

Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.33, but opened at $4.85. Nuvation Bio shares last traded at $5.13, with a volume of 8,256 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Nuvation Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.71.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.60.

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). As a group, research analysts predict that Nuvation Bio Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Nuvation Bio news, major shareholder Fund V. L.P. Omega sold 1,400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.80, for a total transaction of $13,720,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUVB. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Nuvation Bio in the first quarter valued at $528,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Nuvation Bio by 23.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 11,396 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Nuvation Bio by 59.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,096,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,307,000 after buying an additional 4,139,205 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Nuvation Bio by 54.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 803,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,484,000 after buying an additional 282,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Nuvation Bio by 304.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 479,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,466,000 after buying an additional 361,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Nuvation Bio Company Profile (NYSE:NUVB)

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting CDK2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective inhibitor of the BET family of epigenetic transcriptional regulators; NUV-569, a differentiated selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and DDC platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to androgen receptor-expressing cancer cells , as well as PARP inhibitor to ER-expressing cancer cells.

