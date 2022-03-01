Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) Price Target Raised to C$7.50 at BMO Capital Markets

Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$5.00 to C$7.50 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Obsidian Energy from C$9.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Get Obsidian Energy alerts:

TSE:OBE opened at C$10.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.35, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$7.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$5.45. The stock has a market cap of C$873.75 million and a P/E ratio of 2.04. Obsidian Energy has a 1-year low of C$1.46 and a 1-year high of C$11.09.

Obsidian Energy Ltd. primarily focuses on the exploration, production, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin. The company was formerly known as Penn West Petroleum Ltd. and changed its name to Obsidian Energy Ltd. in June 2017. Obsidian Energy Ltd. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Obsidian Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Obsidian Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.