ODUWA Market Capitalization Achieves $1.62 Million (OWC)

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded 12.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 28th. In the last seven days, ODUWA has traded 8.1% higher against the US dollar. One ODUWA coin can currently be bought for $0.39 or 0.00000897 BTC on major exchanges. ODUWA has a total market capitalization of $1.62 million and approximately $42,956.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43,036.20 or 0.99862499 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.79 or 0.00073757 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001261 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003191 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00021406 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002025 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002320 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded up 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00015952 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.99 or 0.00269151 BTC.

ODUWA Coin Profile

ODUWA (CRYPTO:OWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 coins and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 coins. ODUWA’s official message board is medium.com/@oduwacoin . ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin . The official website for ODUWA is oduwacoin.io . The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

ODUWA Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ODUWA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ODUWA using one of the exchanges listed above.

