OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy”

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OFG Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on OFG Bancorp from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Hovde Group began coverage on OFG Bancorp in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company.

Shares of OFG traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $28.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 269,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,234. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.01. OFG Bancorp has a 52 week low of $19.26 and a 52 week high of $30.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.32.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.10). OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 13.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that OFG Bancorp will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

In other OFG Bancorp news, Director Julian Inclan purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.95 per share, for a total transaction of $161,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jorge Colon purchased 1,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.40 per share, with a total value of $32,989.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of OFG Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in OFG Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $244,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of OFG Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in OFG Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $310,000. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

OFG Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The Banking segment includes its branches and traditional banking products such as deposits and commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.

